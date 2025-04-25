Food Friday 4/25/25: Taste of Rhinebeck

Taste of Rhinebeck returns Wednesday, May 7. The event will spotlight about two dozen purveyors of fine food and beverages and will feature appetizers, entrees, beverages, and desserts. And here to tell us about it are Josh Kroner, Jennifer Ann Berry and Cathy Naor. Ray Graf hosts.

Chef Josh Kroner has been a driving force behind the farm to table movement in the Hudson Valley since he opened Terrapin Restaurant in 1998. As executive Chef and Owner of Terrapin, he continues to delight diners with his unique style of New American cooking, blending a classical French approach with the influences of Asia, Italy, and the American Southwest. Working closely with local farmers and growers, Chef Kroner updates his menus seasonally and incorporates local, organic ingredients whenever possible. He currently serves as a board member for Hudson Valley Restaurant Week and was awarded the 2014 Victoria A. Simons Locavore Award.

Cathy and Roy Naor came to the US in 2005, from Israel. A few years after arriving they realized they missed the food, and decided to join a farmers market, offering falafel with all the fixings. Aba’s Falafel began at a few local farmers markets, several years later opening a brick and mortar in Rhinebeck.

Today it serves falafels, sabich, hummus, salads, and tahini.

Born and raised in Rhinebeck, Jennifer Ann Berry has a deep-rooted connection to her community. After graduating from Rhinebeck High School in 2002, she embarked on a journey in the hospitality industry. Jennifer's passion for creating memorable experiences led her to co-operate the RhineCellar Cocktail Lounge, a secluded cocktail lounge hidden in the basement of the historic Rhinebeck Hardware Company. It offers carefully crafted cocktails, local beers, wines & snacks.