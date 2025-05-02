© 2025
Food Friday 5/2/25: Single Subject Cookbooks with Pam Abrams and Anette Tomei

Published May 2, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
Pam Abrams and Annette Tomei are back, this time putting a spotlight on their favorite single subject cookbooks. What's yours? 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Pam Abrams is a food writer and producer of culinary events, including the Culinary Arts @ SPAC, and Cookbook Club, led by Chef Tomei at Franklin Square Market in Saratoga Springs.

Annette Tomei is a chef, food and drinks educator, and culinary travel specialist based in Kingston. She teaches at the CIA.

