Food Friday 10/11/24: Farm to table with Chef Josh Kroner

Published October 11, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
Joining us today is Chef Josh Kroner, - Executive Chef and owner of Terrapin Restaurant in Rhinebeck, NY. We'll talk about the virtues of "Farm to Table" dining. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Josh Kroner has been a leading light in the Hudson Valley farm to table movement since he opened Terrapin in 1998. 

He attended the French culinary institute in Manhattan, where he later became an instructor. He has also worked under the tutelage of such notable chefs as Emeril Lagasse at the food network and Bobby Flay at Manhattan’s famed Mesa Grill. 

