Food Friday 9/13/24: Garlic galore!

Keara Martin / Courtesy of the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival

The annual Hudson Valley Garlic Fest is happening September 28 and 29 in Saugerties, NY. In celebration, we offer you this pungent edition of Food Friday. Ray Graf hosts.

Tony Carlotto of Rolling Rock Salt, Raema Rotindo of Rockerbox Spice Company and Pat Praetorius from the Hudson Valley Garlic Fest join first time guest Tom Holmes from Holmquest Farm Market and Greenhouse to take your calls. Share your favorite garlic recipe! 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Since 1989 the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival™ has been a fun celebration of the harvest of what garlic aficionados lovingly refer to as the ”stinking rose.”

The HVGF features dozens of garlic growers, food vendors, crafts and entertainment. It happens at the Cantine Veterans Memorial Complex, Washington Avenue Extension, Saugerties, NY 12477.