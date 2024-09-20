Food Friday 9/20/24: Plant-based cuisine with Wendy Grossman

Photo by Ron Van Beek Wendy and friend

It's veggie time! We welcome Chef Wendy Grossman of Wendy's Vegetarian Kitchen to talk about the joys of plant-based eating. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Or email the show at "VoxPop@WAMC.org."

Wendy Grossman is passionate about from-scratch cooking, utilizing locally sourced, organic ingredients to champion local farms. Her culinary journey included pioneering plant-based restaurants like Arnolds Turtle, Angelica's Kitchen, Garden Cafe, and Menla Mountain Retreat.

These days, Wendy lends her expertise to catering private dinner parties, Airbnb, boutique weddings, corporate clients, and retreats. Wendy's Nutty Cheese, an award-winning plant based cheese, has garnered nationwide acclaim since its launch in 2010.