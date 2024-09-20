© 2024
Food Friday 9/20/24: Plant-based cuisine with Wendy Grossman

Published September 20, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
Wendy Grossman holds a sheep
It's veggie time! We welcome Chef Wendy Grossman of Wendy's Vegetarian Kitchen to talk about the joys of plant-based eating. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Or email the show at "VoxPop@WAMC.org."

Wendy Grossman is passionate about from-scratch cooking, utilizing locally sourced, organic ingredients to champion local farms. Her culinary journey included pioneering plant-based restaurants like Arnolds Turtle, Angelica's Kitchen, Garden Cafe, and Menla Mountain Retreat.

These days, Wendy lends her expertise to catering private dinner parties, Airbnb, boutique weddings, corporate clients, and retreats. Wendy's Nutty Cheese, an award-winning plant based cheese, has garnered nationwide acclaim since its launch in 2010.

