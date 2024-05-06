Medical Monday 5/6/24: Urology with Dr. Nathan Chertack

We welcome Dr. Nathan Chertack, a urologist from the Albany Med Health System. The number to call at show time (2pm) is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Chertack cares for patients with general urological conditions, including kidney stones, voiding dysfunction, and bladder, kidney, prostate, and other urologic cancers.

Dr. Chertack completed residency training in urology at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio.