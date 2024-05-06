© 2024
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 5/6/24: Urology with Dr. Nathan Chertack

Published May 6, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
Medical Monday/Vox Pop logo
WAMC

We welcome Dr. Nathan Chertack, a urologist from the Albany Med Health System. The number to call at show time (2pm) is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Chertack cares for patients with general urological conditions, including kidney stones, voiding dysfunction, and bladder, kidney, prostate, and other urologic cancers.

Dr. Chertack completed residency training in urology at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio.

