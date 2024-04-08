© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tune in Monday from 3-4 p.m. for a live broadcast of the total solar eclipse from The Adirondack Sky Center & Observatory in Tupper Lake, N.Y. Click here for more info.
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 4/8/12: General Surgery with Dr. Randa Barsoom

Published April 8, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
Medical Monday logo
WAMC
Randa Barsoom, MD
Ellis General Surgery
Randa Barsoom, MD

We welcome Dr. Randa Barsoom, a general surgeon with Ellis General Surgery, a practice of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Barsoom specializes in robotic and minimally invasive surgery, hernia repair, gallbladder disease, lipomas, appendix disease, and acute care surgery.

Dr. Randa Barsoom received her medical degree from Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. She completed a general surgery residency at Valley Health System in Las Vegas, Nevada and did her undergraduate studies at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey.

Tags
Vox Pop Medical MondayGeneral Surgery
Related Content
Load More