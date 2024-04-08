Medical Monday 4/8/12: General Surgery with Dr. Randa Barsoom

Ellis General Surgery Randa Barsoom, MD

We welcome Dr. Randa Barsoom, a general surgeon with Ellis General Surgery, a practice of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Barsoom specializes in robotic and minimally invasive surgery, hernia repair, gallbladder disease, lipomas, appendix disease, and acute care surgery.

Dr. Randa Barsoom received her medical degree from Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. She completed a general surgery residency at Valley Health System in Las Vegas, Nevada and did her undergraduate studies at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey.