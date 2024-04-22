Medical Monday 4/22/24: Pelvic Health/PT with Neomi Brereton

Nuvance Health Neomi Brereton PT, DPT

We're joined by Neomi Brereton of Nuvance Health. Neomi has a Doctorate in Physical Therapy. She commonly works with pregnant and postpartum patients, those with urinary and bowel frequency, urgency, and incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, pelvic pain, prostatitis and post prostate removal, as well as many other conditions.

Neomi Brereton was raised in the Hudson Valley. She earned her Doctorate in Physical therapy from Daemen University, Bachelors in Exercise Science from SUNY Cortland, and Associates of Liberal Arts in Science from Dutchess Community College. Neomi began practicing in geriatrics before transitioning to outpatient orthopedics and then finally into pelvic health.

Neomi is currently pursuing a Pregnancy and Postpartum Corrective Exercise Specialist Certification. She enjoys traveling, hiking, yoga, cooking, trying new foods, craft beer, music and pole dancing.