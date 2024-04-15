Medical Monday 4/15/24: Ophthalmology with Dr. David Perlmutter

We're joined by Dr. David Perlmutter of Perlmutter Eye Center. Dr. Perlmutter specializes in customized cataract surgery, glaucoma treatment, and retinal diseases. He performs laser and surgical treatment of cataracts and glaucoma, and he performs laser and intravitreal injections to treat medical diseases of the retina. Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Perlmutter Eye Center Dr. David Perlmutter

Dr. David Perlmutter, MD, is a board certified ophthalmologist who joined his father in practice in 2015. After graduating cum laude from Harvard College, he was awarded a Hoffman Scholarship to the University of Rochester School of Medicine, where he completed his M.D. degree with a distinction in research.

Following medical school, Dr. Perlmutter completed his internship at Albert Einstein Medical Center before moving on to his residency at the internationally recognized Wills Eye Hospital, consistently ranked as one of the top two ophthalmology training programs in the world. After a year of specialist fellowship training in medical retina diseases at Geisinger Medical Cente r and a staff position training residents in ophthalmology, he returned to Albany to join his father in practice.

Dr. Perlmutter has published numerous papers both in ophthalmology and the neurosciences, and he has given presentations at national and international ophthalmology meetings. He has also written book chapters in some of the landmark textbooks read by ophthalmologists nationwide. Dr. Perlmutter has been ranked by Newsweek Magazine as one of the top 150 ophthalmologists in the United States, for three years and counting.

Dr. Perlmutter has affiliations with Albany Medical College, St Peters Medical Center, and Wills Eye Hospital.