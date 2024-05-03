Food Friday 5/3/24: A.I. Recipe Help Desk

Today we'll find out what Artificial Intelligence can do in the kitchen! We’re joined by Dr. Jim Hendler of RPI and Chef Gail Sokol. Here’s how it works. Listeners call or email with a list of ingredients in the fridge or cupboard. Jim will input the data into his A.I. interface which will spit out a recipe. Chef Gail Sokol will then take a look at the recipe and see if the computer intelligence knows what it is talking about! Ray Graf hosts

Call at show time (2pm) with your ingredient list. Or email: "VoxPop@WAMC.org."

Jim Hendler is Tetherless World Chair of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences and the founding director of the Future of Computing Institute at RPI. He's also director of the RPI-IBM Future Computing Research Collaboration and chair of the Global Technology Council of the Association for Computing Machinery. Hendler has written a number of books and scientific articles on the topics of A.I., cybersecurity and the world wide web.

Gail Sokol is a chef, educator and author. A Food Friday favorite, Gail, was a faculty member for years at Schenectady County Community College and the Sage Colleges in Troy. She’s the author of a widely used text book entitled, About Professional Baking. And a cookbook, Baking with Success. She hosts a podcast, “Baking Radio,” and is the star of an ever-expanding catalog of baking how-to videos on YouTube.