Food Friday 4/5/24: Beer and Brewing

It's time to roll out the barrel! Joining us to talk about beer and brewing are Hutch Kugeman of the Culinary Institute, Erika Anderson of Unified Beerworks, Jonathan Post of The Beer Diviner and Roger Savoy of Homebrew Emporium. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Hutch Kugeman is head brewer for the brewery at the Culinary Institute of America. Located in Hyde Park, NY. The Brewery at the CIA, an educational microbrewery, was named New York State Brewery of the Year for 2019. Hutch is responsible for producing four kinds of beer in the microbrewery for CIA’s public restaurants and student dining facility. He also assists in teaching, as CIA’s brewery is a classroom where students learn about the ingredients, equipment, and techniques required to produce ales and lagers in a course titled The Art and Science of Brewing.

Jeff Mannion and Erika Anderson opened Unified Beerworks in Malta, New York in 2018. This hometown brewpub has quickly gained a reputation for great, hazy IPAs, fruited sours, lagers, stouts and saisons, as well as wide pub menu.

Founded and run by Dr. Jonathan Post, the Beer Diviner Brewery and Taproom, located in Cherry Plain, NY, was New York State's First Farm Brewery. The New York State Farm Brewery Bill was designed to increase demand for locally grown products to create new businesses surrounding the brewing industry. Under the law the beer must be made primarily from locally grown farm products.

Roger Savoy owns and operates the Homebrew Emporium in Rensselaer, New York. In 1997, with wife Anita and son Russell, Roger took over Homebrew Emporium’s tiny 500 sq. ft. space in Rensselaer. They grew it into the largest homebrew store in NY, providing a diverse selection of supplies and equipment to make beer, wine, cider, cheese and more. Six years ago Roger and Anita started the Emporium Farm Brewery, adjacent to the Homebrew Emporium. Their 2 ½ barrel system mostly makes classic UK style beers, including a historic recipe for a 1911 light ale and an 1886 porter recipe.