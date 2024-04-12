Food Friday 4/12/24: Still more quality time with Rocco DeFazio

WAMC Rocco DeFazio

He's a cook, business owner, philanthropist, children's book author... playwright(????) Rocco DeFazio is always one of our favorite guests. Sure, he can be difficult. Many great artists are. Rocco demanded valet parking and "first refusal" of the host for today's program. As it was too late to make any changes, Ray Graf hosts.

Rocco DeFazio opened DeFazio's Wood-Fired Pizzeria in Troy in 1989. He is an expert in Italian foods. His parents opened DeFazio Imports in Troy's Little Italy section in 1951. The store still open, in its original location.