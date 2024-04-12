© 2024
Vox Pop

Food Friday 4/12/24: Still more quality time with Rocco DeFazio

Published April 12, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
Food Friday logo
Rocco DeFazio, grinning
Rocco DeFazio

He's a cook, business owner, philanthropist, children's book author... playwright(????) Rocco DeFazio is always one of our favorite guests. Sure, he can be difficult. Many great artists are. Rocco demanded valet parking and "first refusal" of the host for today's program. As it was too late to make any changes, Ray Graf hosts.

Call in and join the conversation. 800-348-2551.

Rocco DeFazio opened DeFazio's Wood-Fired Pizzeria in Troy in 1989. He is an expert in Italian foods. His parents opened DeFazio Imports in Troy's Little Italy section in 1951. The store still open, in its original location.

