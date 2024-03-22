Food Friday 3/22/24: Tamar Adler, the Kitchen Shrink

Aaron Stern Tamar Adler

What to do with all those leftovers? Our guest has more than a few ideas for you! We welcome Tamar Adler to take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Tamar Adler is the James Beard and IACP Award–winning author of An Everlasting Meal; Something Old, Something New; and An Everlasting Meal Cookbook. She is a contributing editor at Vogue, has been a New York Times Magazine columnist, and writes The Kitchen Shrink culinary advice column on Substack. She has cooked at Chez Panisse, and lives in Hudson, New York.

Tamar's most recent book is The Everlasting Meal Cookbook: Leftovers A-Z. Organized by leftover ingredient (from asparagus bottoms to boiled eggs, carrot tops to donuts, hard marshmallows to last bits of yogurt) with original illustrations from Caitlin Winner, The Everlasting Meal Cookbook is a comprehensive and practical resource for reimagining any leftover in readers’ kitchens.

Adler’s cooking philosophy is informed by years of cooking in acclaimed restaurant kitchens such as Chez Panisse and Prune, where minimizing food waste and making the most out of each ingredient was a priority. A master at translating those restaurant learnings to the home kitchen, Adler's book, An Everlasting Meal: Cooking with Economy and Grace, advocated for using leftovers and food scraps. Her books have been praised by people like Alice Waters and Michael Pollan, who called An Everlasting Meal “the best book on ‘cooking with economy and grace’ I have read since M.F.K. Fisher.”

The Everlasting Meal Cookbook takes the philosophy of An Everlasting Meal and offers a step-by-step guide for putting those ideas into action based on the ingredients one has on-hand. Ingredients cover a range of categories including leftover or aging vegetables, fruits and nuts, dairy, stale bread, beans and rice, meat and seafood, and more, and include common items as well as less expected foods like leftover mozzarella sticks (try using them to make a frittata), pizza (revive pizzas by topping with arugula and parmesan or cut up into a cheesy stew), and stale breakfast cereal (marshmallow dessert bars).