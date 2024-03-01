Food Friday 3/1/24: "Hand me down" recipes with Deanna Fox
Deanna Fox is back! Call in and share your favorite old recipes that were handed down by generations past. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
A longtime Food Friday favorite, Deanna Fox is the former proprietor of Albany Cooking School and a recovering food journalist whose work appeared in the Times Union, New York Times, Washington Post, Eater and more.
Deanna now works in the communications field but still writes about food on occasion when not scrambling to keep her growing teenage children fed. Her website is www.deannafox.com.
Stir-N-Drop Cookies
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 2/3 cup Wesson oil
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 cups flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Method:
- Beat the eggs with a fork until well blended. Stir in oil, vanilla and lemon rind.
- Blend in sugar until the mixture thickens. Sift together flour, baking powder and salt, add to the egg mixture. (Batter will be soft.)
- Drop by teaspoons on ungreased sheet. Stamp each cookie with the bottom of glass dipped in sugar (oil the glass then dip in sugar).
- Bake 8-10 minutes at 400 degrees, remove immediately from sheet.