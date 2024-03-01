© 2024
Vox Pop

Food Friday 3/1/24: "Hand me down" recipes with Deanna Fox

Published March 1, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
Food Friday logo
WAMC

Deanna Fox is back! Call in and share your favorite old recipes that were handed down by generations past. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Deanna Fox in the kitchen
Courtesy of FoxOnFood.com
Deanna in the kitchen

A longtime Food Friday favorite, Deanna Fox is the former proprietor of Albany Cooking School and a recovering food journalist whose work appeared in the Times Union, New York Times, Washington Post, Eater and more.

Deanna now works in the communications field but still writes about food on occasion when not scrambling to keep her growing teenage children fed. Her website is www.deannafox.com.

Stir-N-Drop Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggs
  • 2/3 cup Wesson oil
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 2 cups flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Method:

  1. Beat the eggs with a fork until well blended. Stir in oil, vanilla and lemon rind.
  2. Blend in sugar until the mixture thickens. Sift together flour, baking powder and salt, add to the egg mixture. (Batter will be soft.)
  3. Drop by teaspoons on ungreased sheet. Stamp each cookie with the bottom of glass dipped in sugar (oil the glass then dip in sugar).
  4. Bake 8-10 minutes at 400 degrees, remove immediately from sheet.
