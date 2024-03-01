Food Friday 3/1/24: "Hand me down" recipes with Deanna Fox

Deanna Fox is back! Call in and share your favorite old recipes that were handed down by generations past. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Courtesy of FoxOnFood.com Deanna in the kitchen

A longtime Food Friday favorite, Deanna Fox is the former proprietor of Albany Cooking School and a recovering food journalist whose work appeared in the Times Union, New York Times, Washington Post, Eater and more.

Deanna now works in the communications field but still writes about food on occasion when not scrambling to keep her growing teenage children fed. Her website is www.deannafox.com.

Stir-N-Drop Cookies

Ingredients:



2 eggs

2/3 cup Wesson oil

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 teaspoon grated lemon rind

3/4 cup sugar

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Method:

