Medical Monday 3/18/24: Ob/Gyn with Dr. Laura Twist

Nuvance Health Dr. Laura Twist

We welcome Dr. Laura Twist, a board-certified obstetrician gynecologist for Nuvance Health. 800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Twist provides comprehensive women's health care through pregnancy, office-based gynecology and gynecologic surgery, including minimally invasive surgery and robotics. She earned her medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed her residency in OB-GYN from SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York.