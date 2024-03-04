Medical Monday 3/4/24: Colorectal surgery with Dr. Ragavan Siddharthan

St. Peter's Health Partners Ragavan Siddharthan

We are joined by Dr. Ragavan Siddharthan, a colorectal surgeon with Capital District Colon & Rectal Surgery, part of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Siddharthan provides evaluation and treatment of the full range of colon and rectal conditions requiring surgery. He specializes in both open and minimally invasive procedures to treat conditions ranging from hemorrhoids and diverticulitis to Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and colon and rectal cancer.

Dr. Siddharthan received his medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. He completed a residency at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Oregon, and a fellowship at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts.