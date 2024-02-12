© 2024
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 2/12/24: Cardiology with Dr. Aakash Garg

Published February 12, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
Dr. Aakash Garg, a cardiologist with Cardiology Associates of Schenectady, joins us to take your calls. 800-348-2551. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

Aakash Garg, M.D., FACC, FSCAI, is a cardiologist with Cardiology Associates of Schenectady, a practice of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. He is board-certified in cardiology and interventional cardiology and specializes in structural heart diseases.

Dr. Garg received his medical degree from Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, India. He completed his residency and fellowships at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City and Brown University in Providence.

