Medical Monday 2/26/24: ENT/Sleep Disorders with Dr. Siobhan Kuhar

Joining us to discuss sleep disorders, their diagnosis and treatment is Dr. Siobhan Kuhar of Albany ENT and Allergy Services. Call with your question. 800-348-2551, or email "VoxPop@wamc.org." Ray Graf hosts.

Courtesy of Albany ENT and Allergy Services Siobhan Kuhar, MD, PhD, DABSM, FACS, FAAOA

Dr. Kuhar joined Albany ENT & Allergy Services in 2005 as a general otolaryngologist, and since that time, she has earned board certification in the subspecialties of allergy and sleep medicine.

As a result, she treats patients with clinical disorders involving the ear, nose and throat, both medically and surgically, as well as those specifically related to sleep. In fact, she recently spearheaded the introduction of hypoglossal nerve stimulation to treat obstructive sleep apnea in the Capital Region.

Dr. Kuhar earned her PhD and medical degree from Albany Medical College, where she completed both her residency and internship. She is a member of the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, the American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the American Academy of Otolaryngology.