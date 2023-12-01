Food Friday 12/1/23: Baking with Chef Gail Sokol

Chef Gail Sokol is back to teach discuss tips and tricks for creating great gingerbread cookies. In fact, she says her recipe is the BEST EVER. Who are we to argue? Call in and join the conversation. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Gail's recipe for gingerbread cookies.

Chef-Educator Gail Sokol has been teaching children and adults about baking for over 20 years, beginning as an instructor at SUNY Schenectady in the Culinary Department and later at The Sage Colleges in the Nutrition Department. Chef Gail is the author of a professional textbook, “About Professional Baking,” and a cookbook “Baking With Success.”

Chef Gail has her own podcast, “Baking Radio”. She also has a series of YouTube baking videos where she teaches globally on all topics baking. You can find links to all these wonderful things (and more!) at her website.