Vox Pop

Food Friday 11/3/23: Flour Power with Amy Halloran

Published November 3, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
WAMC

Amy Halloran is back to talk grain, flour and baking. Feel free to call in with a question about anything grain or flour-related! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Amy Halloran is a writer, teacher and baker. She is also an agent of change, working to add social values and economic viability to farms and communities. Amy is the author of "The New Bread Basket."

Amy Halloran
