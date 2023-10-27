Food Friday 10/27/23: Game day and tailgate favorites with Deanna Fox

Courtesy of FoxOnFood.com Deanna in the kitchen

Food Friday favorite Deanna Fox is back. This time we talk about the perfect game day goodies. If you're a tailgater, call in with your favorite recipe. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Deanna Fox is the former proprietor of Albany Cooking School and a recovering food journalist whose work appeared in the Times Union, New York Times, Washington Post, Eater and more. She now works in the communications field but still writes about food on occasion when not scrambling to keep her growing teenage children fed. Her website is www.deannafox.com.