Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough

Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough are back to talk about the best (and worst) practices in the brave new world of air frying. Their new book, "The Look and Cook Air Fryer Bible," offers over one hundred recipes and hundreds of photographs. Ray Graf hosts.

Call with your question at 2pm. 800-348-2551.

Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough are the authors of 37 cookbooks. They are the hosts of a successful podcast, Cooking with Bruce and Mark.