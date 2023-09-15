Food Friday 9/15/23: Food Tours with Ric Orlando and Rick Bedrosian

We delve into the exciting and tasty world of culinary tours with Rick Bedrosian and Chef Ric Orlando. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Ric Orlando is the owner of the Ric-Ter scale brand, makers of Ric Orlando’s Best line of hot sauce, barbecue sauce and custom spice rubs. Ric hosts small groups on immersive food, farm, wine and culture tours of Sicily and New Orleans.

Rick Bedrosian is a well known musician, international tour guide, photographer and foodie. For the past 10 years, he’s been leading neighborhood focused food tours in New York City. Rick’s “I Could Eat” is a a very cool music, travel and food show. Filming for episode 3, which will feature Ric Orlando, will commence this fall.

