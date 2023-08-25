Food Friday 8/25/23: Farm Food with Dale-Ila Riggs and Annie Metzger

We welcome Dale-Ila Riggs from the Berry Patch in Stephentown, NY, and Annie Metzger from Laughing Earth Farm in Brunswick, NY. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

The Berry Patch Bluegold blueberries

Annie Metzger, a Schaghticoke native and graduate of Cornell University, has been farming since 2008. She and her husband Zack are co-owners of this 175 acres of conserved farmland. Laughing Earth is a diverse operation, with about half the business devoted to growing vegetables for a 150 member farmshare program and an on farm store, and the other half of the business comprising a variety of livestock. Customers can enjoy eggs, pork, beef, chicken, turkey, and occasionally lamb from the fields of Laughing Earth. All of these livestock are pastured when there is pasture to be had, and all of the poultry are USDA Organic as well as Real Organic certified.

Dale-Ila Riggs is the co-owner/operator of The Berry Patch in Stephentown NY. She started The Berry Patch after working as a national award winning vegetable specialist for Cornell Cooperative Extension and doing overseas work for USDA.

The Berry Patch is a first generation, diversified berry and vegetable farm that Dale-Ila and her husband Don Miles started from scratch from a worn out corn field. They specialize in pesticide-free berries and vegetables grown with TLC to provide their customers with incredible tasting, memorable food experiences.