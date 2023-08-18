Food Friday 8/18/23: Cheese with Shaleena Bridgham and Wendy Brewer

Cheese is the word! We welcome Shaleena Bridgham of Four Fat Fowl and Wendy Brewer of Grafton Village Cheese. Call in at 2pm and talk cheese with us. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Located in Stephentown, NY, Four Fat Fowl is run by a family of self-described maniacal cheese lovers. Four Fat Foul reflects a commitment to making locally-sourced, handcrafted cheeses of the finest quality.

Grafton Village Cheese Company is located in Grafton, Vermont. Grafton Village Cheese aged cheddar and specialty cave aged cheeses are made using traditional methods and are recognized for quality and taste. Their handcrafted, award- winning aged cheddar, has been continuously produced for over 60 years. and their cave aged cheeses are also being recognized, winning top awards- domestically and internationally.