Food Friday 9/8/23: Polish Food

Delicious Polish dishes await, as we welcome Regina Pollack, Zofia Dross and Susan Matala Gorga! Call in and share your favorite Polish recipe. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

The Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, located at 250 Old Maxwell Road in Latham, NY, will hold its Fall Polish Food Sale from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, September 23.

Frozen and hot food will be available, including homemade gołąbki, bigos, borscht, kapusta, and haluski and three types of locally made kielbasa. The sale features 16 varies of frozen pierogi from Babcia’s Pierogi. Polish desserts to be featured in the sale include homemade chruściki, Polish apple loaves, kolachki and raspberry, apricot, walnut, or poppy seed rolls.

Experts will be on hand to offer tips on preparation of pierogi and other Polish dishes.