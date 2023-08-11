© 2023
Vox Pop

Food Friday 8/11/23: Fun summer desserts with Chef Gail Sokol

Published August 11, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
WAMC

Who doesn't love summer? Who doesn't love dessert? Chef Gail Sokol is back to share dessert recipes that are perfect for the warm weather. Call in and join the conversation. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Here's the recipe.

Chef-Educator Gail Sokol has been teaching children and adults about baking for over 20 years, beginning as an instructor at SUNY Schenectady in the Culinary Department and later at The Sage Colleges in the Nutrition Department. Chef Gail is the author of a professional textbook, “About Professional Baking,” and a cookbook “Baking With Success.”

Chef Gail has her own podcast, “Baking Radio”. She also has a series of YouTube baking videos where she teaches globally on all topics baking. You can find links to all these wonderful things (and more!) at her website.

Vox Pop Food FridayGail Sokol
