Vox Pop

Food Friday 6/2/23: Chef Ric Orlando

Published June 2, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Ric Orlando displays a dish of food in WAMC's Studio A
Chef Ric Orlando

Chef Ric Orlando is back. This time he wants to talk about all the tasty things that are starting to pop up in the garden - and what to do with them. Of course, we'll talk about many things over the course of the program, so give us a call at 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your questions to voxpop@wamc.org. Ray Graf hosts.

Ric Orlando is the owner of the Ric-Ter Scale Brand, makers of "Ric Orlando’s Best" line of Hot Sauce, BBQ Sauce and Custom Spice Rubs including the legendary Purple Haze Psychedelic Hot Sauce.

Ric is a chef/instructor for not-for-profits in the Capitol Region and Kingston area. He writes a monthly column in Santé Food and Wine Magazine. And he hosts monthly pop up dinners all over the region

Ric Orlando hosts small groups small groups on immersive food, farm, wine and culture tours of Sicily and New Orleans.

