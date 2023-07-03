© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 7/3/23: Cardiac surgery with Dr. Abeel Mangi

Published July 3, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Medical Monday logo
WAMC
/
Dr. Abeel Mangi
Nuvance Health
/
Dr. Abeel Mangi

We welcome Dr. Abeel Mangi, chief of cardiac surgery at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. He specializes in complex and re-operative cardiac surgery; catheter-based and minimally invasive aortic and mitral valve repair and replacement, aortic reconstruction and all-arterial coronary bypass grafting. Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Mangi earned his medical degree from Brown University in Providence R.I. Following his residency in general surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, he was awarded a postdoctoral National Research Service Award fellowship from the National Institutes of Health for groundbreaking stem cell research that was recognized by the American College of Cardiology.

He completed his fellowship in cardiac surgery and an advanced fellowship in mechanical circulatory support and cardiac transplantation at New York-Presbyterian Medical Center and Columbia University in New York City.

Tags
Vox Pop Medical Mondaycardiology
Related Content
  • Medical Monday logo
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 6/12/23: Dementia with Dr. David Hart
    Joining us for Medical Monday is neurologist Dr. David Hart of Albany Medical Center. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org
  • Medical Monday logo
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 6/5/23: Primary care with Dr. Lorraine Allegro-Skinner
    While Fall is the peak time for many viral illnesses, and winter's cold weather can suppress immune systems and increase vulnerability to infections, the warm weather months present their own set of health considerations. We will talk about this with Dr. Lorraine Allegro-Skinner. The number to call at show time is 800-348-2551. Email is "VoxPop@WAMC.org." Ray Graf hosts.
  • Medical Monday logo
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 5/22/23: Podiatry with Dr. Douglas Tumen
    Dr. Douglas Tumen of Hudson Valley Foot Associates joins us to take your foot health questions. Call at 2pm with your question. 1-800-348-2551. Or send your email to voxpop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
Load More