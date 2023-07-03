Medical Monday 7/3/23: Cardiac surgery with Dr. Abeel Mangi

Nuvance Health / Dr. Abeel Mangi

We welcome Dr. Abeel Mangi, chief of cardiac surgery at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. He specializes in complex and re-operative cardiac surgery; catheter-based and minimally invasive aortic and mitral valve repair and replacement, aortic reconstruction and all-arterial coronary bypass grafting. Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Mangi earned his medical degree from Brown University in Providence R.I. Following his residency in general surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, he was awarded a postdoctoral National Research Service Award fellowship from the National Institutes of Health for groundbreaking stem cell research that was recognized by the American College of Cardiology.

He completed his fellowship in cardiac surgery and an advanced fellowship in mechanical circulatory support and cardiac transplantation at New York-Presbyterian Medical Center and Columbia University in New York City.