Vox Pop

Medical Monday 5/22/23: Podiatry with Dr. Douglas Tumen

Published May 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Dr. Douglas Tumen
Hudson Valley Foot Associates
Dr. Douglas Tumen

Dr. Douglas Tumen of Hudson Valley Foot Associates joins us to take your foot health questions. Call at 2pm with your question. 1-800-348-2551. Or send your email to voxpop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

A very popular Medical Monday guest, Dr. Tumen has been practicing podiatry for more than 35 years. He's board certified in foot surgery and a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.

Dr. Tumen is a marathon runner and former Race Director for the annual Kingston Classic 10K race.

