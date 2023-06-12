Medical Monday 6/12/23: Dementia with Dr. David Hart

Albany Med / Dr. David Hart

Joining us for Medical Monday is neurologist Dr. David Hart of Albany Medical Center. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Dr. Hart treats diseases of the brain, spinal cord, nerves, and muscles. Some of the more common problems that he diagnoses and treats are dementias , strokes, epilepsy (seizures), headaches, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and a wide range of other neurological illnesses. He is an Associate Professor of Neurology at Albany Medical College and in addition to his work at the Alzheimer's Center he maintains an active practice in the Community Neurology division of AMC.