Food Friday 4/21/22: A Taste of Rhinebeck

For the first time since the pandemic, Taste of Rhinebeck returns on April 26. Over 25 restaurants, specialty food shops, and wine and spirits purveyors will be showing off their wares. Joining us to talk about the event are Josh Kroner, Shiwanti Widyarathna and Luciano Valdivia. Our guests will also be very happy to take your food questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Josh Kroner is the owner and head chef of Terrapin Restaurant. Josh Kroner has been a driving force behind the farm to table movement in the Hudson Valley since he opened Terrapin in 1998. The restaurant offers a unique style of New American cooking, blending a classical French approach with the influences of Asia, Italy, and the American Southwest.

Shiwanti Widyarathna is the owner of Cinnamon Indian Cuisine. Chaminda and Shiwanti Widyarathna, originally from Sri Lanka and the south of India, first opened Cinnamon in June 2011. Their international team has grown to keep pace with the new restaurant, serving traditional and modern Indian dishes in the heart of Rhinebeck.

Luciano Valdivia is the managing partner at Market ST, a neighborhood favorite since 2012. The restaurant offers Chef Gianni Scappin’s lauded, contemporary Italian menu and Neopolitan-style pizzas. The menu features seasonal, local ingredients combined with the highest quality Italian products.