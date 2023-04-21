© 2023
Vox Pop

Food Friday 4/21/22: A Taste of Rhinebeck

Published April 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Ravioli being prepared by hand at Market Street Restaurant in Rhinebeck
Keith Ferris
Photo courtesy of Market St.
Ravioli being prepared by hand at Market Street Restaurant in Rhinebeck

For the first time since the pandemic, Taste of Rhinebeck returns on April 26. Over 25 restaurants, specialty food shops, and wine and spirits purveyors will be showing off their wares. Joining us to talk about the event are Josh Kroner, Shiwanti Widyarathna and Luciano Valdivia. Our guests will also be very happy to take your food questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Josh Kroner is the owner and head chef of Terrapin Restaurant. Josh Kroner has been a driving force behind the farm to table movement in the Hudson Valley since he opened Terrapin in 1998. The restaurant offers a unique style of New American cooking, blending a classical French approach with the influences of Asia, Italy, and the American Southwest.

Shiwanti Widyarathna is the owner of Cinnamon Indian Cuisine. Chaminda and Shiwanti Widyarathna, originally from Sri Lanka and the south of India, first opened Cinnamon in June 2011. Their international team has grown to keep pace with the new restaurant, serving traditional and modern Indian dishes in the heart of Rhinebeck.

Luciano Valdivia is the managing partner at Market ST, a neighborhood favorite since 2012. The restaurant offers Chef Gianni Scappin’s lauded, contemporary Italian menu and Neopolitan-style pizzas. The menu features seasonal, local ingredients combined with the highest quality Italian products.

Vox Pop Food FridayTown of Rhinebeck
Related Content
  • Colorful sushi, artfully displayed on a traditional serving dish
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 3/31/23: Sushi with Michael Marcus
    We explore the wide and wonderful world of sushi with Michael Marcus of Bizen Gourmet Japanese Restaurant in Great Barrington, MA. Call in at show time. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Pies cool on a rack
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 3/24/23: Pies with Ellen Gray
    Do you like pie? You are not alone. We welcome back Ellen "No More Mr. Nice Pie" Gray to the program. Call in! 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Six smiling bearded gnomes in the grassy woods, holding steins of beer, many raising their steins in the air. Each wears a brown hat with a red feather, brown shirt, pants, shoes, and green stockings. Gnome at left leans against a large wooden barrel. To his left are bowling pins and balls.
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 3/17/23: Beer and Brewing
    It's time to roll out the barrel! Joining us to talk about beer and brewing are John Fischer of the Culinary Institute, Rick Davidson of Davidson Brothers and Erika Anderson of Unified Beerworks. Call in and join the kegger of the air. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
