Baking with Gail Sokol 4/28/23: Baking with jams

Chef Gail Sokol is back to teach us about baking with jam.

Jams and preserves are essential to many baked goods, as a filling or topping. Using jam is an easy way to make a fruity dessert quickly. Think of thumbprint cookies, jam bars with streusel on top, and the famous Linzer torte, Sacher torte and the English Bakewell tart!

Gail's recipe for Raspberry Linzer Torte

Chef-Educator Gail Sokol has been teaching children and adults about baking for over 20 years, beginning as an instructor at SUNY Schenectady in the Culinary Department and later at The Sage Colleges in the Nutrition Department. Chef Gail is the author of a professional textbook, “About Professional Baking,” and a cookbook “Baking With Success.”

Chef Gail has her own podcast, “Baking Radio”. She also has a series of YouTube baking videos where she teaches globally on all topics baking. You can find links to all these wonderful things (and more!) at her website.