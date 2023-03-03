Food Friday 3/3/23: Cheesecake with Chef Gail Sokol

Chef Gail Sokol is back. Today we will learn the secrets of making the perfect cheesecake. Call in and join the conversation. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Gail's recipe for Strawberry Cheesecake

The recipe for the strawberry topping.

Chef-Educator Gail Sokol has been teaching children and adults about baking for over 20 years, beginning as an instructor at SUNY Schenectady in the Culinary Department and later at The Sage Colleges in the Nutrition Department. Chef Gail is the author of a professional textbook, “About Professional Baking,” and a cookbook “Baking With Success.”