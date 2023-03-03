© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Food Friday 3/3/23: Cheesecake with Chef Gail Sokol

Published March 3, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
Chef Gail Sokol
Courtesy Gail Sokol
/
Chef Gail Sokol

Chef Gail Sokol is back. Today we will learn the secrets of making the perfect cheesecake. Call in and join the conversation. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Gail's recipe for Strawberry Cheesecake

The recipe for the strawberry topping.

Chef-Educator Gail Sokol has been teaching children and adults about baking for over 20 years, beginning as an instructor at SUNY Schenectady in the Culinary Department and later at The Sage Colleges in the Nutrition Department. Chef Gail is the author of a professional textbook, “About Professional Baking,” and a cookbook “Baking With Success.”

Tags
Vox Pop Food FridaybakingGail Sokol
Related Content
  • Deanna Fox
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 2/17/23: Pasta time with Deanna Fox
    There are dozens of different types of pasta. Depending on your source, there may be HUNDREDS of varieties! Here to sort it all out is the one and only Deanna Fox. Call in and join the chat. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • The plant of the Montana Flour Mills in Great Falls, Montana, in the United States in 1920. The plant, one of several in central Montana operated by Montana Flour Mills, was erected in 1916.
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 2/10/23: Flour hour with Amy Halloran
    We are baking today with Amy Halloran. Amy says that baking is a love language, so as Valentine’s Day approaches, she wants to talk about loving baking. Heart shaped cakes, pancakes, handpies: what are your favorite ways to say ‘be mine’ to your friends, family and sweethearts? Plan out your platonic and romantic celebrations, from cookie decorating parties to bouquets of flours.
  • Whiskey in a glass
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 2/3/23: Whiskey and distilling
    Joining us to talk whiskey and the art of distilling are Joel Levangia of Tenmile Distillery in Wassaic, NY, Chris Weld of Berkshire Mountain Distillers in Sheffield, MA and the Culinary Institute of America's John Fischer. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More