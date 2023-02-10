© 2023
Vox Pop

Food Friday 2/10/23: Flour hour with Amy Halloran

Published February 10, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
The plant of the Montana Flour Mills in Great Falls, Montana, in the United States in 1920. The plant, one of several in central Montana operated by Montana Flour Mills, was erected in 1916.
Curry, John A. (December 15, 1920)
/
Wikimedia Commons
The plant of the Montana Flour Mills in Great Falls, Montana, in the United States in 1920. The plant, one of several in central Montana operated by Montana Flour Mills, was erected in 1916.

We are baking today with Amy Halloran. Amy says that baking is a love language, so as Valentine’s Day approaches, she wants to talk about loving baking. Heart shaped cakes, pancakes, handpies: what are your favorite ways to say ‘be mine’ to your friends, family and sweethearts? Plan out your platonic and romantic celebrations, from cookie decorating parties to bouquets of flours. Call in at 2pm. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Amy Halloran is a writer, teacher and cook. She's also an agent of change, working to add social values and economic viability to farms and communities. Amy is the author of "The New Bread Basket."

