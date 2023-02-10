Food Friday 2/10/23: Flour hour with Amy Halloran

We are baking today with Amy Halloran. Amy says that baking is a love language, so as Valentine’s Day approaches, she wants to talk about loving baking. Heart shaped cakes, pancakes, handpies: what are your favorite ways to say ‘be mine’ to your friends, family and sweethearts? Plan out your platonic and romantic celebrations, from cookie decorating parties to bouquets of flours. Call in at 2pm. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Amy Halloran is a writer, teacher and cook. She's also an agent of change, working to add social values and economic viability to farms and communities. Amy is the author of "The New Bread Basket."