Whiskey and distilling 2/3/23

Just as the craft beer revolution of the 1980's and 1990's opened a new world of tastes and styles to the American consumer, the craft distilling movement has brought a wide palette of options for the whiskey, gin and vodka drinkers in this country. Often using locally sourced materials, these craft distillers now number well over 2,000 in the United States. And many are turning out award winning stuff!

Joining us to talk whiskey and the art of distilling are Joel Levangia of Tenmile Distillery in Wassaic, NY, Chris Weld of Berkshire Mountain Distillers in Sheffield, MA and the Culinary Institute of America's John Fischer. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Tenmile Distillery operates out of a renovated Dairy Barn on 70 acres in the Oblong Valley. The copper stills, mash tun and vodka column were built by Forsyths in Rothes, Scotland. Master Distiller Shane Fraser, who is also from Scotland, has 30 years of experience producing single malt whisky.

Since 2007, Berkshire Mountain Distillers has created a line of award-winning artisanal spirits including Greylock Gin, Ethereal Gins, Ragged Mountain Rum, Ice Glen Vodka, Berkshire Bourbon and New England Corn Whiskey, currently available in 19 different states. All products are handcrafted in small batches in Sheffield, Massachusetts at the Berkshire’s first legal distillery since prohibition.