Food Friday 2/24/23: Nutritiousness and deliciousness with Nicole Rodriguez

Dietician Nicole Rodriguez is back to talk health, diet and taste! To join the conversation call 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Nicole Rodriguez is an award-winning dietitian nutritionist based in the New York Metro area. In addition to serving a diverse clientele via her telehealth-based practice, she is also the co-founder of Step Bite Step, a weight loss and physical activity program.

A self-described agvocate, Nicole is passionate about empowering individuals to feel good about the abundance of food choices at their fingertips, and utilizes her co-hosting duties on the Food Bullying podcast to do just that.

While Nicole loves working one-on-one with clients toward their health goals, she also helps spread the good word about food via her brand partnerships which have included American Dairy Northeast, the New York Beef Council, Bush Brothers and Company, General Mills, Wish Farms, California Leafy Greens and Bayer Crop Science. She has been featured in numerous outlets and publications including Good Housekeeping, Livestrong, WTEN-ABC, and WAMC.

When she’s not immersed in all things food and fitness (she is forever perfecting her pancake recipe and deadlifting technique), you can find her digging through the crates (of disco-funk vinyl) and taking long walks on the beach (and yes, she knows that sounds so cliché).

Nicole's Food Philosophy (from EnjoyFoodEnjoyLife.com)

There are no “good” and “bad” foods.

Are there foods that are worth eating more often for the sake of overall health, and others that are best left in the “sometimes” or “treat” category? Absolutely. But there are no “bad” foods.

Eat food.

Toss the shakes, bars, powders, cleansing teas, and any product that’s sabotaging your relationship with food. Good nutrition starts with a commitment to FOOD.

Plan your meals around vegetables.

Think of veggies as the stars of the show. Lean proteins and grains are the supporting cast. Shine the spotlight on vegetables at the majority of your meals. Don’t be surprised when your waistline shrinks and your energy improves.

Do the best you can, where you are, with what you have.

Good health and nutrition don’t exclusively exist at natural food chains and farmers markets. Whether you shop at a big box retailer, a supermarket, or a corner store, I’ll help you make the best food choices that fit your lifestyle.

Move your body.

Whether it’s resistance training, calisthenics, or getting reacquainted with your favorite sport, designating time to exercise is non-negotiable.