Medical Monday 2/13/23: Cardiothoracic surgery

We welcome Dr. Sanjay Samy, Chief of Albany Med's Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery.

Dr. Samy specializes in adult cardiac surgery, including coronary artery bypass grafting for coronary heart disease; minimally invasive aortic, mitral and tricuspid valve repair and replacement; aortic repair for aneurysms and dissections; and surgery for atrial fibrillation. With additional training in interventional cardiology, Dr. Samy utilizes both surgical and non-surgical catheter-based therapies to treat heart disease.

Albany Med / Dr. Sanjay Samy

Dr. Sanjay Samy joined Albany Med in 2016 from Guthrie Clinic in Pennsylvania. He completed his residency in general surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in NYC, fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at Boston Medical Center and Childrens Hospital of Boston, and fellowship in interventional cardiology at the Guthrie Clinic. He graduated from the Johns Hopkins University and completed his medical education at the Medical University of South Carolina. He is a member of the executive committee of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons and serves on merit-based incentive payment panels for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as well as the American Medical Association’s resource based relative value committee.