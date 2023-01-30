© 2023
Medical Monday 1/30/23: Podiatry with Dr. Douglas Tumen

Published January 30, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
Public domain illustration - "Bones of the Foot" Fig. 13, page 29, The Practical Guide to Health by Frederick M. Rossiter
Wikimedia Commons
"Bones of the Foot" -an illustration from The Practical Guide to Health by Frederick M. Rossiter, 1910.
Dr. Douglas Tumen
Hudson Valley Foot Associates
Dr. Douglas Tumen

Dr. Douglas Tumen of Hudson Valley Foot Associates joins us to take your foot health questions. Call at 2pm with your question. 1-800-348-2551. You may email your questions to voxpop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Tumen has been practicing podiatry for more than 35 years. He's board certified in foot surgery and a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.

Dr. Tumen is a marathon runner and former Race Director for the annual Kingston Classic 10K race.

