Medical Monday 1/23/23: Cardiology with Dr. Colin Hirst

Published January 23, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
Diagram of human heart
H. V. Carter (1831-1897)
/
Anatomy of the Human Body, 1918,

We welcome Dr. Colin Hirst, a cardiologist with Albany Associates in Cardiology, a practice of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. Call at 2pm with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Colin Hirst, M.D., FACC, FSCAI
SPHP
/
Colin Hirst, M.D., FACC, FSCAI

Dr. Hirst practices interventional cardiology and structural heart interventions including coronary artery stent placement; transcatheter heart valve interventions; catheter-based left atrial appendage occlusion; and catheter-based patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure. He is also trained to care for cardiogenic shock patients who may require temporary mechanical support.

Dr. Hirst is board-certified in internal medicine, echocardiography, cardiovascular diseases, and interventional cardiology. He received his medical degree from Albany Medical College and completed his residency at St. Louis University Hospital in Missouri. Dr. Hirst completed fellowships in cardiovascular diseases, interventional cardiology, and advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. He then completed an additional year of complex, high-risk, and indicated coronary interventions and structural heart interventions at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit. He received his bachelor’s degree from Union College in Schenectady, New York.

