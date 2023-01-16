Medical Monday 1/16/23: Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine

We are joined by Dr. Lee Ruotsi, medical director of Saratoga Hospital’s Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine program, part of the Albany Med Health System. Ray Graf hosts.

Albany Med / Dr. Lee Ruotsi

As a wound specialist, Dr. Ruotsi treats chronic and problematic wounds such as ulcers, burns and infections caused by diabetes, poor circulation, nerve damage, and other conditions or injuries.

With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Ruotsi is board certified in wound care by the American Board of Wound Medicine and Surgery and in undersea and hyperbaric medicine by the American Board of Preventive Medicine. He also is certified as a wound specialist by the American Board of Wound Management. He completed his residency at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and received his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Florida.