Food Friday 1/13/23: Soup with Ric Orlando

January is Soup Month. Who knew? Certainly not our host. Good thing that Chef Ric Orlando is back in the studio. He knows and he's here to talk soup with you. Give us a call at 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your questions to voxpop@wamc.org.

Ric Orlando is the owner of the Ric-Ter Scale Brand, makers of "Ric Orlando’s Best" line of Hot Sauce, BBQ Sauce and Custom Spice Rubs including the legendary Purple Haze Psychedelic Hot Sauce.

Ric is a chef/instructor for not-for-profits in the Capitol Region and Kingston area. He writes a monthly column in Santé Food and Wine Magazine. And he hosts monthly pop up dinners all over the region

Ric Orlando hosts small groups small groups on immersive food, farm, wine and culture tours of Sicily and New Orleans.