Vox Pop

Food Friday 1/27/23: “All About Meringues” with Gail Sokol

Published January 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
Chef Gail Sokol
Courtesy Gail Sokol
/
Chef Gail Sokol

Chef Gail Sokol makes her first appearance of the year! This time, she is going to teach us about the joys of delicious meringue. Call in and join the conversation. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

The recipe for the Eton Mess

The recipe for the Chocolate Whipped Cream

And the recipe for the Boozy Cherry Sauce

Chef-Educator Gail Sokol has been teaching children and adults about baking for over 20 years, beginning as an instructor at SUNY Schenectady in the Culinary Department and later at The Sage Colleges in the Nutrition Department. Chef Gail is the author of a professional textbook, “About Professional Baking,” and a cookbook “Baking With Success.”

Related Content
  • Bowl of soup
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 1/13/23: Soup with Ric Orlando
    January is Soup Month. Who knew? Certainly not our host. Good thing that Chef Ric Orlando is back in the studio. He knows and he's here to talk soup with you. Give us a call at 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your questions to voxpop@wamc.org.
  • Moroccan delicacies from Tara Kitchen
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 1/6/23: Aneesa Waheed
    Aneesa Waheed of Tara Kitchen returns - and this time she has a brand new cookbook! A world traveler, chef and entrepreneur, Aneesa Waheed is an expert in Moroccan cooking and can tell you about spices and flavors from all over the world. She'll talk about her latest culinary endeavors and take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Cocktails and a Christmas tree
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 12/30/22: End of year fun with John Fischer and Deanna Fox
    It's the last Food Friday of 2022. Joining us for a bit of New Year's fun are Deanna Fox and John Fischer! Call in and join the party. 800-348-2551. Or email VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
