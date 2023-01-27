Food Friday 1/27/23: “All About Meringues” with Gail Sokol

Chef Gail Sokol makes her first appearance of the year! This time, she is going to teach us about the joys of delicious meringue. Call in and join the conversation. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

The recipe for the Eton Mess

The recipe for the Chocolate Whipped Cream

And the recipe for the Boozy Cherry Sauce

Chef-Educator Gail Sokol has been teaching children and adults about baking for over 20 years, beginning as an instructor at SUNY Schenectady in the Culinary Department and later at The Sage Colleges in the Nutrition Department. Chef Gail is the author of a professional textbook, “About Professional Baking,” and a cookbook “Baking With Success.”