Food Friday 12/30/22: End of year fun with John Fischer and Deanna Fox

Great news! It's the last Food Friday of 2022. (The bad news: We will be back in 2023.) Joining us for a bit of New Year's fun are Deanna Fox and John Fischer! Call in and join the party. 800-348-2551. Or email VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Deanna Fox is a food and agriculture journalist. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, The Guardian, The Kitchen, Eater, the Times Union and more. Stories, videos and recipes can be found at www.foxonfood.com or at “Fox on Food” on Facebook and Instagram.

John Fischer is the greatest drink slinger we know. He's also a professor of hospitality and service management at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. Previously he was general manager at the Morrell Wine Bar and Café in New York.

Here are some of Deanna's favorite New Year's Eve snacks:

Spiced Potato Chips with Lemon Dip

(Adapted from Bon Appetit)

Makes about 6 servings

INGREDIENTS



1 (8.5 ounce) bag kettle-cooked potato chips

1 teaspoon powdered sugar

1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning, or other favorite seasoning

Generous pinch kosher or flakey salt (like Maldon)

1 lemon

1 garlic clove, finely minced or grates

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Spread the potato chips out on a rimmed baking sheet. Whisk together the powdered sugar and the seasoning in a small dish, then sprinkle over the potato chips. Toss the chips to cover as best possible. Bake for about 4 minutes, or just until the potato chips begin to brown and become fragrant. Remove from the oven and zest the lemon over the chips, then sprinkle with 1-2 generous pinches of salt. Toss to coat, then place in a serving bowl and set aside. Cut the lemon in half and squeeze the juice of one-half into a small mixing bowl. Add the garlic and mayonnaise and mix well. Transfer to a serving dish and nestle alongside the chips. Sprinkle the parsley over the potato chips and serve.

Mortadella Bites

Makes about 18 bites

INGREDIENTS



1 round of focaccia Mayonnaise

2 pounds mortadella, thinly-sliced

1 jar peperoncini or banana peppers, sliced in half

METHOD

Cut the focaccia in half through the middle (like a hamburger bun), leaving you with two circles. Place the two circles on top of each other and cut into a grid for a total of 18 squares of focaccia. (9 from each half of the focaccia.) Spread each piece of focaccia cut-side up with mayonnaise. (You can add flavor like chili oil, lemon juice or a little Italian dressing if you'd like.) Fold a piece of mortadella into quarters and place on top of the mayonnaise. Top each piece with as much mortadella as you'd like. Place a peperoncini or banana pepper half (two if you like things spicier) on top of the mortadella and skewer with a toothpick. Serve immediately, or keep chilled until ready to serve.

Marinated Mozzarella and Peppers

Serves 4-6

INGREDIENTS



8 ounces pearl mozzarella, drained

1 cup peppadews in brine, drained

1 cup roasted red pepper slices, drained

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

5-6 sprigs thyme

2 garlic cloves, smashed

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Extra virgin olive oil

METHOD

Combine the mozzarella, peppadews and roasted red peppers into a bowl. Set aside. Bring the red wine vinegar, thyme, garlic, salt and crushed red pepper to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for about 1 minute. Pour the vinegar mixture over the mozzarella, peppadews and roasted red peppers. Allow to sit for at least 2 hours or up to overnight. Drizzle with olive oil before serving.

No Bake Cookies

Makes about 2 dozen

INGREDIENTS



1/2 cup (1 stick) butter (unsalted preferred) 2 cups granulated sugar 1/2 cup cocoa powder 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1/2 cup milk 1 teaspoon vanilla 1/2 cup peanut butter 3 cups rolled oats

METHOD