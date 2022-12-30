Food Friday 12/30/22: End of year fun with John Fischer and Deanna Fox
Great news! It's the last Food Friday of 2022. (The bad news: We will be back in 2023.) Joining us for a bit of New Year's fun are Deanna Fox and John Fischer! Call in and join the party. 800-348-2551. Or email VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
Deanna Fox is a food and agriculture journalist. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, The Guardian, The Kitchen, Eater, the Times Union and more. Stories, videos and recipes can be found at www.foxonfood.com or at “Fox on Food” on Facebook and Instagram.
John Fischer is the greatest drink slinger we know. He's also a professor of hospitality and service management at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. Previously he was general manager at the Morrell Wine Bar and Café in New York.
Here are some of Deanna's favorite New Year's Eve snacks:
Spiced Potato Chips with Lemon Dip
(Adapted from Bon Appetit)
Makes about 6 servings
INGREDIENTS
- 1 (8.5 ounce) bag kettle-cooked potato chips
- 1 teaspoon powdered sugar
- 1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning, or other favorite seasoning
- Generous pinch kosher or flakey salt (like Maldon)
- 1 lemon
- 1 garlic clove, finely minced or grates
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Spread the potato chips out on a rimmed baking sheet.
- Whisk together the powdered sugar and the seasoning in a small dish, then sprinkle over the potato chips.
- Toss the chips to cover as best possible.
- Bake for about 4 minutes, or just until the potato chips begin to brown and become fragrant.
- Remove from the oven and zest the lemon over the chips, then sprinkle with 1-2 generous pinches of salt.
- Toss to coat, then place in a serving bowl and set aside.
- Cut the lemon in half and squeeze the juice of one-half into a small mixing bowl.
- Add the garlic and mayonnaise and mix well.
- Transfer to a serving dish and nestle alongside the chips.
- Sprinkle the parsley over the potato chips and serve.
Mortadella Bites
Makes about 18 bites
INGREDIENTS
- 1 round of focaccia Mayonnaise
- 2 pounds mortadella, thinly-sliced
- 1 jar peperoncini or banana peppers, sliced in half
METHOD
- Cut the focaccia in half through the middle (like a hamburger bun), leaving you with two circles.
- Place the two circles on top of each other and cut into a grid for a total of 18 squares of focaccia. (9 from each half of the focaccia.) Spread each piece of focaccia cut-side up with mayonnaise. (You can add flavor like chili oil, lemon juice or a little Italian dressing if you'd like.)
- Fold a piece of mortadella into quarters and place on top of the mayonnaise. Top each piece with as much mortadella as you'd like. Place a peperoncini or banana pepper half (two if you like things spicier) on top of the mortadella and skewer with a toothpick.
- Serve immediately, or keep chilled until ready to serve.
Marinated Mozzarella and Peppers
Serves 4-6
INGREDIENTS
- 8 ounces pearl mozzarella, drained
- 1 cup peppadews in brine, drained
- 1 cup roasted red pepper slices, drained
- 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
- 5-6 sprigs thyme
- 2 garlic cloves, smashed
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- Extra virgin olive oil
METHOD
- Combine the mozzarella, peppadews and roasted red peppers into a bowl. Set aside.
- Bring the red wine vinegar, thyme, garlic, salt and crushed red pepper to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for about 1 minute.
- Pour the vinegar mixture over the mozzarella, peppadews and roasted red peppers.
- Allow to sit for at least 2 hours or up to overnight.
- Drizzle with olive oil before serving.
No Bake Cookies
Makes about 2 dozen
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter (unsalted preferred)
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 3 cups rolled oats
METHOD
- Cut a piece of parchment paper about 2 feet long. Lay it flat on the counter.
- In a large pot over medium heat, add the butter.
- Once the butter is melted, add the sugar, cocoa powder, salt and milk. Stir constantly.
- Once ingredients are all incorporated, increase heat to medium-high and bring ingredients to a boil. Boil for 1 minute.
- Remove from heat.
- Stir in the vanilla and peanut butter, then add the oats and stir well to fully incorporate.
- Place the pot on a trivet next to the parchment paper.
- Use two spoons to make rounded spoonfuls of the cookie mixture, then drop the rounded spoonfuls gently onto the parchment paper.(Use the second spoon to help push the mixture off the first spoon.)
- Allow cookies to cool and harden before eating.