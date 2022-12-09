© 2022
Vox Pop

Food Friday 12/9/22: Baking with Chef Gail Sokol

Published December 9, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Chef Gail Sokol
Courtesy Gail Sokol
Chef Gail Sokol

Chef Gail Sokol joins us to spill the secrets of making that perfect pie crust. Call at 2pm and share a recipe, or ask Gail a question. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Chef-Educator Gail Sokol has been teaching children and adults about baking for over 20 years, beginning as an instructor at SUNY Schenectady in the Culinary Department and later at The Sage Colleges in the Nutrition Department. Chef Gail is the author of a professional textbook, “About Professional Baking,” and a cookbook “Baking With Success.”

Chef Gail has her own podcast -- “Baking Radio” -- she also has a series of YouTube baking videos where she teaches globally on all topics baking.

Here’s the video for Gail's Apple Walnut Tart:

And here's the recipe for the Apple Walnut Tart.

Vox Pop Food FridayGail Sokol
