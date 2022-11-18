Food Friday 11/18/22: Thanksgiving with Jennifer Clair

Today on Food Friday, Jennifer Clair, founder of Home Cooking New York, offers her home cooking tips and tricks for Thanksgiving. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Home Cooking New York / Jennifer Clair

Jennifer Clair launched Home Cooking New York in 2002. Before that she was a recipe editor for The Wall Street Journal and a food editor at Martha Stewart Living, where she developed cookbooks and managed the Cooking & Entertaining department of marthastewart.com.

Jennifer graduated from Peter Kump’s New York Cooking School in 1998 after receiving a full James Beard Foundation scholarship. Jennifer is also the author of Six Basic Cooking Techniques: Culinary Essentials for the Home Cook (2018) based on the school’s most popular cooking class, and the host of the cooking podcast, Kitchen Radio.

Cranberry Ginger Compote (makes 2 cups)



1 (12 ounces) bag fresh cranberries, rinsed and drained 1/3 cup sugar

¼ cup fresh orange juice (from an orange, not a carton)

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger, or 1 teaspoon ground ginger

In a medium saucepan, combine the cranberries, sugar, orange juice, and ginger. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer over medium low. Cook the compote until it’s thickened, stirring regularly with a rubber spatula, about 10 minutes, mashing the cranberries lightly against the side of the pan. Cool the compote completely.

Serve chilled or at room temperature. Can be made up to 1 week in advance and stored in an airtight container.