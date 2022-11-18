© 2022
Vox Pop

Food Friday 11/18/22: Thanksgiving with Jennifer Clair

Published November 18, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Photograph of President Truman receiving a turkey from Sen. Olin Johnston of South Carolina in the Oval Office, as Colonel Lewis Jackson looks on
Photo credit: Abbie Rowe, 1905-1967
National Archives and Records Administration. Office of Presidential Libraries. Harry S. Truman Library
Photograph of President Truman receiving a turkey from Sen. Olin Johnston of South Carolina in the Oval Office, as Colonel Lewis Jackson looks on

Today on Food Friday, Jennifer Clair, founder of Home Cooking New York, offers her home cooking tips and tricks for Thanksgiving. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Jennifer Clair
Home Cooking New York
Jennifer Clair

The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org.

Jennifer Clair launched Home Cooking New York in 2002. Before that she was a recipe editor for The Wall Street Journal and a food editor at Martha Stewart Living, where she developed cookbooks and managed the Cooking & Entertaining department of marthastewart.com.

Jennifer graduated from Peter Kump’s New York Cooking School in 1998 after receiving a full James Beard Foundation scholarship. Jennifer is also the author of Six Basic Cooking Techniques: Culinary Essentials for the Home Cook (2018) based on the school’s most popular cooking class, and the host of the cooking podcast, Kitchen Radio.

Cranberry Ginger Compote (makes 2 cups)

  • 1 (12 ounces) bag fresh cranberries, rinsed and drained 1/3 cup sugar
  • ¼ cup fresh orange juice (from an orange, not a carton)
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger, or 1 teaspoon ground ginger

In a medium saucepan, combine the cranberries, sugar, orange juice, and ginger. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer over medium low. Cook the compote until it’s thickened, stirring regularly with a rubber spatula, about 10 minutes, mashing the cranberries lightly against the side of the pan. Cool the compote completely.
Serve chilled or at room temperature. Can be made up to 1 week in advance and stored in an airtight container.

