Food Friday: Hot Sauce with Deanna Fox 11/4/22

Food Friday takes a decidedly spicy turn as we welcome back Deanna Fox for a discussion about hot sauce.

Hot Chicken Dip

Serves 2-4

INGREDIENTS



1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup blue cheese dressing

1 cup shredded colby jack or monterey jack cheese

2 tablespoons hot sauce, more or less depending on level of heat in hot sauce

1 cup shredded or canned (and drained) chicken

METHOD

Preheat oven to 400 F. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, blue cheese dressing, colby or monterey jack cheese and hot sauce. Stir and mix until well combined. Fold in the chicken. Scoop the mixture into a baking dish and cover with aluminum foil. Bake until hot and bubbling, about 25-30 minutes. Serve hot or warm with bread or tortilla chips.

Spicy Cherry Glaze

Makes about 1 cup I

INGREDIENTS



1 cup cherry preserves or jam*

2-3 tablespoons hot sauce, based on your desired heat level

METHOD

Courtesy of FoxOnFood.com / Deanna in the kitchen

In a food processor or blender, combine the preserves and hot sauce together and process or blend until completely smooth. (Scrape the sides down as you go to make sure all is incorporated.) Store covered in the refrigerator or use immediately to brush on vegetables, meats or even cheese before grilling or roasting. Add additional layers of glaze as you cook for more flavor.

*try other fruit preserves, too, like strawberry, peach or orange marmalade.

Spicy Mango Sorbet

Makes about 2 cups

INGREDIENTS



2 cups frozen mango chunks

1/4 cup sugar or pineapple juice

2 tablespoons coconut milk

1 tablespoon hot sauce

METHOD

In a blender, combine all ingredients. Blend until smooth and airy, about 3-4 minutes. Scrape down the sides as you go to be sure all ingredients are incorporated. If it seems too thick, add more coconut milk 1 tablespoon at a time. Serve immediately or scoop into a covered dish and freeze until ready to eat.

Deanna Fox is a food and agriculture journalist who travels the globe in search of the story, meaning and purpose of our food heritage and systems. She was also the owner of Albany Cooking School for several years. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, The Guardian, The Kitchn, Eater, the Times Union and more. Stories, videos and recipes can be found at www.foxonfood.com or at Fox on Food on Facebook and Instagram.

