Medical Monday 12/5/22: COVID, Flu and RSV with Dr. Eric Yager

COVID continues to make its presence felt across the world. Add to that the FLU and an increase RSV cases, and we thought it might be good to speak with virologist. We welcome back Dr. Eric Yager of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences to share what he knows about current research. Eric will be ready to take your questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Doctor Yager has a Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences from the University at Albany. He teaches Virology, Biology, Microbiology, and Genetics at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.