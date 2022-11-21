Medical Monday: Cold and flu season with Dr. Lorraine Allegro-Skinner

Nuvance Health / Lorraine Allegro-Skinner, MD

Fall is the peak time for many viral illnesses, as the cold weather can suppress immune systems and increase vulnerability to infections.

With the local rise in flu, RSV and COVID-19 infections, we welcome Dr. Lorraine Allegro-Skinner to talk about prevention and treatment for the various viruses that are on the rise. Call with your question. 800-348-2551 or email VoxPop@wamc.org during the show. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Allegro-Skinner is a family medicine physician with Nuvance Health Medical Practice in Modena, Ulster County. She is board certified and cares for both adults and children.