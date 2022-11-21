© 2022
Medical Monday: Cold and flu season with Dr. Lorraine Allegro-Skinner

Published November 21, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Captured in 2013, this negative stained transmission electron microscopic (TEM) image captured some of the ultrastructural details exhibited by the new influenza A (H7N9) virus. For more information on this H7N9 virus, please visit the links below.
Cynthia S. Goldsmith and Thomas Rowe
/
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Influenza A (H7N9) virus
Lorraine Allegro-Skinner, MD
Nuvance Health
/
Lorraine Allegro-Skinner, MD

Fall is the peak time for many viral illnesses, as the cold weather can suppress immune systems and increase vulnerability to infections.
With the local rise in flu, RSV and COVID-19 infections, we welcome Dr. Lorraine Allegro-Skinner to talk about prevention and treatment for the various viruses that are on the rise. Call with your question. 800-348-2551 or email VoxPop@wamc.org during the show. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Allegro-Skinner is a family medicine physician with Nuvance Health Medical Practice in Modena, Ulster County. She is board certified and cares for both adults and children.

