© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 11/28/22: Ears and hearing with Dr. Christine Kim

Published November 28, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Illustration showing the bones of the internal ear
From the book The Human Body and Health Revised by Alvin Davison, published in 1908
/
WikiMedia Commons
Illustration showing the bones of the internal ear

Joining us today to talk ear health and hearing care is Dr. Christine Kim of Albany Med. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Or email the program: VoxPop@WAMC.org. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Christine Kim
Albany Med
/
Dr. Christine Kim

Dr. Christine Kim graduated from Albany Medical College with her M.D. degree. She stayed at Albany Medical College to receive her residency training in Otolaryngology, after which she decided to pursue her passion in ear and hearing care. She completed her fellowship training in Otology and Neurotology at the Silverstein Institute in Sarasota, Florida.

Tags
Vox Pop Medical Monday
Related Content
Load More